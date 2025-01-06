Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares January 2025 Distribution

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Canoe EIT Income Fund ( ($TSE:EIT.UN) ) has shared an update.

Canoe EIT Income Fund has declared its January 2025 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit, payable to unitholders on February 14, 2025. This announcement highlights the fund’s ongoing commitment to providing stable returns to investors. However, it also emphasizes the importance of understanding that the distribution may include a return of capital, which could impact the fund’s future income-generating capabilities.

More about Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada’s largest closed-end investment funds, focusing on maximizing monthly distributions and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of high-quality securities. Managed by Canoe Financial, an independent mutual fund company with a significant presence across Canada, the fund is listed on the TSX and caters primarily to Canadian investors.

YTD Price Performance: -1.02%

Average Trading Volume: 4,337

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

