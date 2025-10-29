Cannindah Resources Expands Share Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cannindah Resources Limited ( (AU:CAE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cannindah Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 4,640 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CAE. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company’s growth trajectory.

More about Cannindah Resources Limited

Cannindah Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of valuable minerals and metals, catering to markets that demand these natural resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,270,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$61.89M

