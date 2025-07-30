Cannibble Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. ( (TSE:PLCN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Gabriel Kabazo as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Gil Cohen as an Independent Director. These appointments bring extensive experience in finance, operations, and strategic execution to the company, potentially enhancing its market positioning and operational efficiency.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PLCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PLCN is a Underperform.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. faces substantial financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative cash flows significantly impacting its stability. Despite positive technical momentum, overbought signals warrant caution. The lack of valuation metrics further complicates the investment case, making the stock a high-risk proposition.

More about Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Cannibble is an innovative food-tech company that develops food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins, targeting the ‘Better-for-You’ segment.

Average Trading Volume: 25,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

