Cannara Biotech Hits Record Market Share in July

Cannara Biotech Inc. has reached a new pinnacle by achieving a record national market share of 3.2% in July 2024, positioning it as the ninth largest licensed producer in Canada. This milestone, marked by an 11.8% market share in Quebec, underscores the company’s growth and the popularity of its premium cannabis products. Cannara is set to discuss these accomplishments and future plans in an investor webcast on August 20, 2024.

