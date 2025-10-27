Cannabix Technologies Secures Patent for Contactless Breath Analysis Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cannabix Technologies ( (TSE:BLO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative contactless breath analysis technology. This advancement, integrated into their BreathLogix device, offers fast and reliable testing without physical contact, making it suitable for use in vehicles, workplaces, and public kiosks. The technology’s compact and modular design is particularly beneficial for applications in law enforcement, workplace safety, and public health monitoring, thereby strengthening Cannabix’s leadership in breath sampling and detection.

More about Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies, focusing on workplace, law enforcement, and other settings. Their products include the BreathLogix device, which is designed for autonomous alcohol screening and aims to enhance safety and monitoring.

