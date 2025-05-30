Cannabix Technologies Expands Production and Distribution for BreathLogix Devices

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cannabix Technologies ( (TSE:BLO) ) just unveiled an update.

Cannabix Technologies has entered a contract manufacturing agreement with Price Industries for its BreathLogix alcohol screening devices, which have been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association for inclusion in the U.S. Federal Register Conforming Products List. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s production capabilities and market reach, particularly with a new exclusive distribution agreement covering Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The company is also in discussions with manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada for its Marijuana Breath Testing technology, indicating a broader market expansion strategy.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLO is a Underperform.

Cannabix Technologies has a low overall stock score due to severe financial challenges, characterized by zero revenue and ongoing losses. While technical indicators and recent corporate developments provide some optimism, the company’s speculative valuation and financial instability remain significant concerns.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies aimed at enhancing safety in workplaces, law enforcement, and other settings. The company focuses on breath testing for delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis, and has developed the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device.

Average Trading Volume: 51,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$66.78M

