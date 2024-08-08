Cannabist Company Sees Financial Growth in Q2 2024

Cannabist Company Holdings (TSE:CBST) has released an update.

The Cannabist Company, a leading U.S. cannabis cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer, reports positive momentum in its second-quarter financials for 2024, with increases in revenue, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA. CEO David Hart highlights the company’s operational transformation and strategic partnerships as drivers of the improved performance, positioning it for potential future profitability.

For further insights into TSE:CBST stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.