Cannabist Company Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cannabist Company Holdings Inc ( (CBSTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cannabist Company Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc., formerly known as Columbia Care, is a leading cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products in the United States, operating across 12 jurisdictions with a focus on both medical and adult-use markets.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, The Cannabist Company reported a revenue of $79.9 million, reflecting a 7.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The company highlighted its strategic shift towards a wholesale model in Pennsylvania and the expansion of its retail footprint in Ohio.

Key financial metrics revealed a decline in adjusted EBITDA to $3.0 million from $8.5 million in the previous quarter, attributed to price compression and the sale of retail locations. The company also reported a net loss of $14.7 million, an improvement from the substantial loss in the previous quarter. Strategic moves included the sale of dispensaries in Pennsylvania and the exit from the Florida market, contributing to cash flow improvements.

Operationally, the company celebrated the initiation of adult-use sales in Delaware and expanded its product offerings in New Jersey and Colorado. The active retail count was adjusted to 52 locations following strategic sales and openings.

Looking ahead, The Cannabist Company remains focused on optimizing its operational footprint and managing liquidity. The management is committed to exploring further strategic alternatives to enhance financial stability and growth opportunities in the evolving cannabis market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue