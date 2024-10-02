Cannabist Company in Crisis: Capital Constraints Threaten Operation and Expansion

Cannabist Company Holdings Inc (CBSTF) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. faces significant financial uncertainty as its efforts to secure necessary capital and liquidity may prove inadequate for sustaining operations and funding expansion plans. The company’s obligations to maintain a minimum cash reserve and fulfill debt-related interest payments exacerbate the strain on its financial resources. With no guarantee of obtaining further capital, especially on favorable terms, Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. might encounter considerable costs in its search for financing, potentially necessitating restructuring or other emergency financial measures to remain solvent.

The average CBSTF stock price target is $0.74, implying 224.49% upside potential.

To learn more about Cannabist Company Holdings Inc’s risk factors, click here.