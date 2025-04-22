Cannabist Company Expands Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in New Jersey

Cannabist Company Holdings ( (TSE:CBST) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Cannabist Company has announced the launch of adult-use cannabis sales at its Mays Landing dispensary in New Jersey, marking its third location in the state. This expansion strengthens the company’s retail presence and supports its commitment to providing high-quality cannabis products to both medical and adult-use consumers. The grand opening event will feature promotions and a guest appearance by Ric Flair, enhancing community engagement and brand visibility. The company’s recent upgrades to its Vineland facilities further bolster its capacity to meet growing demand, positioning it favorably in the competitive cannabis market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CBST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CBST is a Neutral.

Cannabist Company Holdings is currently facing substantial financial difficulties, highlighted by declining revenues, negative cash flows, and high leverage. While technical indicators show limited momentum, they also hint at potential downside risks. Although recent corporate events suggest strategic efforts to improve market position and financial health, these initiatives need time to materialize. Overall, the stock presents significant risks with limited immediate upside potential.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CBST stock, click here.

More about Cannabist Company Holdings

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is a leading cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products in the United States. With licenses in 12 U.S. jurisdictions, the company operates 84 facilities, including 67 dispensaries and 17 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. The Cannabist Company offers a wide range of products such as flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under popular brands like dreamt, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber.

YTD Price Performance: -47.14%

Average Trading Volume: 916,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $164.7M

For an in-depth examination of CBST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue