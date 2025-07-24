Cango Inc. Completes Leadership Overhaul and Secondary Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cango Inc. announced the completion of a secondary acquisition and the appointment of a new leadership team on July 23, 2025, marking its transformation into a global Bitcoin miner. The new Board of Directors and senior management team, with expertise in digital-asset infrastructure, finance, and energy investments, includes Mr. Xin Jin as Chairman and Mr. Peng Yu as CEO. The company has made significant progress in Bitcoin mining over the past seven months, becoming one of the largest miners globally. Concurrently, co-founders Mr. Xiaojun Zhang and Mr. Jiayuan Lin resigned, selling 10 million Class B shares to Enduring Wealth Capital Limited for $70 million, which now holds significant voting power. Cango aims to expand into sustainable computing and green energy, enhancing shareholder value.

Cango’s overall stock score is primarily supported by positive technical analysis and financial performance improvements. However, the valuation score is low due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The earnings call presented both opportunities in Bitcoin mining and challenges such as operating losses. These factors, combined with a lack of significant corporate events, result in a moderate overall stock score.

More about Cango

Cango Inc. is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology and the growing adoption of digital assets. Additionally, Cango operates an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, facilitating global access to high-quality vehicle inventory from China.

