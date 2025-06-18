Canggang Railway Limited Forms Nomination Committee to Enhance Governance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Canggang Railway Limited ( (HK:2169) ) has issued an update.

Canggang Railway Limited has established a nomination committee as part of its corporate governance practices. This committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with ensuring compliance with the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The committee is empowered to make decisions on behalf of the board and is provided with resources to seek independent professional advice when necessary.

Canggang Railway Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the railway industry. The company is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing railway services.

Average Trading Volume: 4,395,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.2B

