Canggang Railway Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Canggang Railway Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 18, 2025, in Beijing, China. Key agenda items include the approval of the 2024 financial statements, a final dividend declaration, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize the board to issue new shares, not exceeding 20% of the current issued shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

Canggang Railway Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the railway industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing railway services.

YTD Price Performance: -36.60%

Average Trading Volume: 4,959,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$4.92B

