Canfor Schedules AGM and Joint Conference Call

Canfor Corporation has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for May 1, 2024, to be followed by a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. on May 2, 2024. Both events will be accessible via live audio webcast, allowing registered shareholders and proxyholders the chance to participate virtually and pose questions. Detailed participation instructions and technical support information are provided for attendees.

