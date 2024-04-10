Canfor Revamps Alabama Operations for Growth

Canfor Corp. (TSE:CFP) has released an update.

Canfor Corporation has announced strategic changes to its Alabama operations, involving the closure of its Jackson facility, the introduction of a second shift at the Fulton facility, and the construction of a new sawmill in Axis. These adjustments are expected to increase the company’s production capacity by 100 million board feet and focus on modern, efficient facilities to secure long-term competitiveness and sustainability. The company is committed to the region’s economic development and anticipates that most affected Jackson employees will find opportunities within the expanded Fulton operation or the new Axis facility.

