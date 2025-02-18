Candy Club Holdings Director Acquires Additional Shares

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

The latest announcement is out from Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ).

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, with director James Lougheed acquiring 87,399 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.1543 per share through an on-market purchase. This increases his total holding to 7,391,071 shares. The change reflects an adjustment in the company’s internal governance and may have implications for investor perceptions of the company’s market position.

More about Candy Club Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -26.19%

Average Trading Volume: 20,501

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$310K

For a thorough assessment of SCP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.