Candy Club Completes Share Consolidation

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Candy Club Holdings Limited has successfully completed a share consolidation approved by its shareholders, resulting in a new share structure where 56 pre-consolidation shares and options are merged into one. The update to the company’s register now reflects a total of 1,786,017 fully paid ordinary shares. New holding statements have been distributed to reflect these changes on a post-consolidation basis.

