Candelaria Mining Updates on Financial Filings Delay

Candelaria Mining ( ($TSE:CAND.H) ) has shared an update.

Candelaria Mining Corp. has provided an update regarding its management cease trade order (MCTO) related to the delayed filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2025. The delay was due to the need for additional time by the company’s auditors to complete their audit, following the disposition of certain Mexican subsidiaries. The company aims to file the necessary documents by October 27, 2025, and will issue bi-weekly status reports until the filings are completed. No new material business developments have been reported.

Candelaria Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily engaged in the production and exploration of precious metals, with a market focus on expanding its mining operations and assets.

Average Trading Volume: 18,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$749.4K

