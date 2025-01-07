CanAlaska Uranium Unveils Major 2025 Exploration Plans

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is launching an ambitious $12.5 million exploration program in 2025 at its West McArthur Joint Venture project, targeting the expansion of the ultra high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery. The company is also conducting a partner-funded drill program at the Cree East project, focusing on high-priority exploration targets, which highlights its strong operational capabilities and commitment to advancing its uranium assets.

More about CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is involved in the exploration and development of uranium projects, focusing on high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.

YTD Price Performance: 2.82%

Average Trading Volume: 343,475

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$128.5M

