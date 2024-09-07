CanAlaska Uranium Eyes $5M Capital Boost

CanAlaska Uranium (TSE:CVV) has released an update.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is set to raise $5 million through a non-brokered private placement of common shares, aiming to fund its exploration projects and cover general working capital. The offering targets qualified investors with exemptions from prospectus requirements and includes a hold period for the securities issued. This capital infusion will support CanAlaska’s ongoing efforts in the Athabasca Basin, where it is advancing high-grade uranium discoveries.

