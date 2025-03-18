CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium at Pike Zone

CanAlaska Uranium ( (TSE:CVV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. announced the confirmation of high-grade uranium mineralization at its Pike Zone within the West McArthur project, following the receipt of assay results from its summer 2024 drill program. The results, which include significant uranium intersections, bolster CanAlaska’s confidence in its exploration strategy and its ability to deliver timely results to the market. The project, a joint venture with Cameco Corporation, is seeing CanAlaska increase its ownership as it continues to fund the exploration program. This development is strategically significant as it enhances CanAlaska’s positioning in the uranium sector, particularly in the resource-rich Athabasca Basin.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of uranium deposits. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in the Athabasca Basin, a region known for its high-grade uranium deposits.

