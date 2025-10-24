Canal+ to Complete Acquisition of MultiChoice, Delisting Follows

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canal+ ( (GB:CAN) ) has provided an update.

Canal+ S.A. has announced its intention to compulsorily acquire all remaining shares of MultiChoice Group Limited, following the acceptance of its offer by over 90% of MultiChoice shareholders. This acquisition will lead to the suspension and eventual delisting of MultiChoice shares from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and A2X, marking a significant consolidation move in the media sector. The acquisition is expected to enhance Canal+’s market position and expand its reach in the African media landscape, impacting stakeholders by integrating MultiChoice’s assets and operations into its portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAN) stock is a Hold with a £242.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:CAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 54 reflects Canal+’s solid revenue growth overshadowed by profitability challenges and cash flow issues. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, and the valuation appears stretched due to negative earnings. These factors collectively indicate a cautious outlook for the stock.



More about Canal+

Canal+ S.A. is a prominent company in the media and entertainment industry, primarily known for its television broadcasting services and content production. The company focuses on providing a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, series, and sports, catering to diverse audiences across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 958,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.32B



