Canadian Western Bank Reports Earnings Amid Acquisition Plans

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) reported a full-year net income of $268 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3.01, despite facing challenges such as increased provisions for credit losses. The bank is in the process of a strategic acquisition by National Bank of Canada, which aims to enhance services and create value for clients and shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

