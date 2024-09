Canadian Solar Exceeds Power Forecasts Amid Challenges

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund.Inc. (JP:9284) has released an update.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. achieved a solar power generation of 27,601,132 kWh in August 2024, exceeding its forecast by nearly 3%, despite adversities like heavy rainfall and typhoons in Japan. Two of its facilities underperformed due to issues such as cable theft and equipment failure. Over July and August, the Fund’s cumulative power generation surpassed forecasts, resulting in a CO2 reduction of over 23 million kg.

For further insights into JP:9284 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.