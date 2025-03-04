Canadian Nexus Acquires GRID Platform to Boost Energy Sector Investments

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp ( (TSE:TEAM) ) just unveiled an update.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the GRID Platform, a decentralized energy platform, from Ali Saheli for CDN$725,000 in an all-share purchase. This acquisition, which includes blockchain-based architecture and AI-driven optimization algorithms, aims to enhance Canadian Nexus’s investment opportunities in various energy sectors, with Ali Saheli joining as President to drive innovation and growth.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. is an investment issuer focusing on a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies, particularly in the Uranium and Artificial Intelligence sectors. The company leverages a network of operators and global thought leaders to offer investors a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

Current Market Cap: $1.5M

