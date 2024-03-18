Canadian Life Corp Announces Monthly Dividends

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Class A (TSE:LFE) has released an update.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. has announced monthly dividends for its Class A and Preferred shares, with payments of $0.10000 and $0.06667 per share respectively, set to be distributed on April 10, 2024. Shareholders of record by March 28, 2024, will be eligible for the dividends. The corporation’s portfolio includes investments in four major Canadian life insurance companies, highlighting a steady income for its investors.

