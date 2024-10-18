Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Dividends

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Class A (TSE:LFE) has released an update.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. has announced a monthly dividend distribution for its Class A and Preferred shares, rewarding investors with $0.10 and $0.06667 per share respectively, payable on November 8, 2024. Since inception, Class A and Preferred shareholders have earned a combined total of $20.31 per unit. The company invests in a diversified portfolio of major Canadian life insurance firms.

For further insights into TSE:LFE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.