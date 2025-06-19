Canadian Gold Corp. Launches Follow-Up Program at Hammond Reef South

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Satori Resources ( (TSE:CGC) ) has shared an update.

Canadian Gold Corp. has announced a follow-up program at its Hammond Reef South property in Ontario, where high-grade gold zones were discovered in 2024. The company plans to conduct surface and geophysical work to expand the known mineralized footprint and refine drilling targets. To fund this initiative, Canadian Gold Corp. is launching a private placement offering of up to 859,375 flow-through common shares, aiming to raise $275,000, subject to regulatory approvals.

More about Satori Resources

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on expanding the high-grade gold resource at the historic Tartan Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The Tartan Mine has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold.

Average Trading Volume: 112,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$59.01M

