Canadian Gold Corp. Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement to Boost Exploration

An update from Satori Resources ( (TSE:CGC) ) is now available.

Canadian Gold Corp. has successfully closed an over-subscribed private placement, raising $385,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares. The funds will be allocated to exploration work at the Hammond Reef South property in Ontario and other Canadian projects. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s exploration activities and strengthen its position in the gold mining sector. The offering is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, and all issued securities are under a hold period as per securities laws.

More about Satori Resources

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on expanding its high-grade gold resource at the Tartan Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The company also holds interests in exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec, near major Canadian gold mines and projects. McEwen Mining Inc. holds a 5.6% interest in Canadian Gold, while Robert McEwen, a notable figure in the mining industry, holds a 32.5% stake.

Average Trading Volume: 108,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$57.98M

