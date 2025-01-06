Canadian General Investments Reports Strong 2024 Performance

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Canadian General Inv ( (TSE:CGI) ).

Canadian General Investments reported an unaudited net asset value per share of $69.32 as of December 31, 2024, achieving a one-year NAV return of 26.6%, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s return of 21.6%. The company’s leveraging strategy slightly decreased, representing 13.8% of net assets. The share price closed at $40.48, reflecting a 19.6% annual return. CGI’s top investments include major firms like NVIDIA Corporation and Apple Inc., comprising 36.3% of its portfolio.

More about Canadian General Inv

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) is a company primarily focused on investment management. It leverages bank borrowing to enhance returns for its shareholders, with significant investments in sectors such as Industrials, Information Technology, and Financials.

YTD Price Performance: 1.10%

Average Trading Volume: 3,837

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

