Canadian Critical Minerals Reports Revenue from Bull River Mine Amid Operational Adjustments

Canadian Critical Minerals just unveiled an announcement.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. reported generating USD$79,000 in revenue from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold, and silver mineralized material at its Bull River Mine project in March 2025. Despite operational challenges and road restrictions affecting transportation, the company plans to resume full operations soon, with resolved issues expected to enhance future productivity. This announcement highlights CCMI’s ongoing efforts to optimize its mining operations and maintain its market position in the Canadian copper industry.

More about Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (CCMI) is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. Its main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia, which contains copper, gold, and silver. CCMI also holds a 10% interest in XXIX Metal Corp., which has interests in the Thierry Mine copper project in Ontario and the Opemiska Mine copper project in Quebec.

YTD Price Performance: -34.21%

Average Trading Volume: 173,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.48M

