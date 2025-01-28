Canadian Critical Minerals Reports $167K Revenue from Bull River Mine Sales

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Canadian Critical Minerals ( (TSE:CCMI) ) has provided an announcement.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. reported revenue of USD$167,000 from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold, and silver from the Bull River Mine project in December 2024. The company faced challenges in ore sorting due to winter conditions and holiday staffing, resulting in lower-than-planned shipment volumes. However, the grades for copper, gold, and silver achieved were the highest recorded. CCMI has shipped approximately 6,255 tonnes of mineralized material to New Afton under an Ore Purchase Agreement, with plans for further processing once permissions are granted to restart the mill. The announcement highlights CCMI’s resilience in optimizing operations despite adverse conditions, potentially strengthening its market position in the mining industry.

More about Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. The company’s main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia, which contains a mineral resource of copper, gold, and silver. CCMI also has a 10.4% interest in XXIX Metal Corp., which holds interests in the Thierry Mine copper project in Ontario and the Opemiska Mine copper project in Quebec.

YTD Price Performance: 5.26%

Average Trading Volume: 115,866

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.46M

