Canadian Critical Minerals Boosts Copper and Gold Resources at Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. announced an increase in the indicated metal resources at its Bull River Mine, with copper rising by 11% and gold by 17% compared to previous estimates. This increase is attributed to the inclusion of surface stockpile material and higher metal prices, enhancing the company’s resource base and potentially improving its market position. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate, effective December 31, 2024, includes significant quantities of copper, gold, and silver, with the company having already transported substantial mineralized material under an Ore Purchase Agreement with New Afton.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of critical minerals such as copper and gold. The company is engaged in the development of the Bull River Mine located near Cranbrook, British Columbia, and is involved in mineral resource estimation and ore processing.

