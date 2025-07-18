Canadian Banc Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend for Class A and Preferred Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Canadian Banc Corp Class A ( (TSE:BK) ).

Canadian Banc Corp. has announced its monthly dividend distribution for Class A and Preferred shares, with Class A shareholders receiving $0.15075 per share and Preferred shareholders receiving $0.05375 per share. This distribution reflects a stable 15% yield for Class A shares based on the volume-weighted average market price, and Preferred shares will receive a rate of prime plus 1.50%, with a minimum of 5.00% and a maximum of 8.00%.

More about Canadian Banc Corp Class A

Canadian Banc Corp. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investments in a portfolio of six major publicly traded Canadian banks. The company aims to generate returns through dividend income and a selective covered call writing program.

YTD Price Performance: 31.47%

Average Trading Volume: 27,903

