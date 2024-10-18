Canadian Banc Corp. Announces Monthly Dividends

Canadian Banc Corp Class A (TSE:BK) has released an update.

Canadian Banc Corp. has announced its monthly dividend distribution, offering $0.14238 per Class A share and $0.06625 per Preferred share, payable on November 8, 2024. The dividends are calculated based on the volume-weighted average market prices, maintaining a stable 15% yield for Class A shares. The company invests in a portfolio of major Canadian banks and enhances returns through a selective covered call writing program.

