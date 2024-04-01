CanadaBis Capital Clarifies Unchanged Operations

CanadaBis Capital, Inc. (TSE:CANB) has released an update.

CanadaBis Capital Inc., a leading vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company, has announced there have been no material changes in its operations to explain the recent surge in market activity. The company emphasizes its strategy for substantial growth through cultivation and retail in the global cannabis market, leveraging its subsidiaries to maintain industry leadership and address market demands.

