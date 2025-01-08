Canada Rare Earth Secures Acquisition of Laos Refinery and Advances Rare Earth Mining Project

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Canada Rare Earth ( (TSE:LL) ) is now available.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. has secured the rights to acquire a 70% stake in a fully permitted rare earth refinery in Laos, with a production capacity of 3,000 tonnes per year. This move is backed by the Lao government’s policy reversal, supporting local rare earth processing to bolster economic benefits. The refinery, which requires modest refurbishments, is expected to be operational by Q4 2025. The company is also exploring offtake agreements and potential investments to ensure a stable supply of rare earth oxides and align with strategic partners. Additionally, Canada Rare Earth plans to enter a joint venture to develop a rare earth mining project in Laos, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, which has temporarily halted trading of the company’s shares.

More about Canada Rare Earth

Canada Rare Earth Corp. is a company operating in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and processing of rare earth concentrates and oxides. The company targets both light and heavy rare earth elements, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 69,817

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.23M

