Canada Nickel Secures Preliminary Funding Commitment

Canada Nickel Company Inc. has taken a significant step towards funding its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project by obtaining a Letter of Interest for long-term debt financing of up to US$500 million from Export Development Canada. The company anticipates qualifying for over US$600 million in tax credits and is working with financial advisors to secure the remaining funds, with construction expected to commence by mid-2025.

