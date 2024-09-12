Canada Nickel Company Secures Funding Commitments

Canada Nickel Company (TSE:CNC) has released an update.

Canada Nickel Company has announced the receipt of a support letter from a top financial institution, expressing interest in providing up to C$500 million in long term debt financing for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. This funding commitment, combined with previous letters of interest and potential tax credits, positions the company to secure the necessary capital to begin construction by mid-2025.

