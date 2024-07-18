Canada Nickel Company Reveals Deloro Project’s Potential

Canada Nickel Company (TSE:CNC) has released an update.

Canada Nickel Company has unveiled an initial resource estimate for its Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project located in the Timmins Nickel District, Ontario, with an indicated resource of 81 million tonnes and an inferred resource of 357 million tonnes, both with a nickel grade of 0.25%. The project boasts a strategic location near Timmins and established mining infrastructure, and the company is advancing exploration with seven active drilling rigs aiming to underline the district’s nickel potential.

