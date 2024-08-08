Canada Nickel Company Reports Record Drill Results

Canada Nickel Company (TSE:CNC) has released an update.

Canada Nickel Company announced their best drilling results to date at the Reid property, with significant nickel intersections, signaling promising potential for the property located near Timmins, Ontario. The company is on track to release an initial resource estimate for the Reid property in the fourth quarter of 2024, bolstering the profile of the Timmins Nickel District.

For further insights into TSE:CNC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.