Canada Life Reinsurance Shifts Focus to Structured Reinsurance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Great-West Lifeco ( (TSE:GWO) ) just unveiled an update.

Canada Life Reinsurance, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco, announced a strategic shift by ceasing new business for its U.S. traditional life mortality risk reinsurance line to focus more on structured reinsurance markets. This decision aims to allocate more resources to structured solutions, longevity reinsurance, and catastrophe retrocession, while ensuring a smooth transition for existing clients and maintaining high service levels for its inforce business.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GWO) stock is a Hold with a C$54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great-West Lifeco stock, see the TSE:GWO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GWO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GWO is a Outperform.

Great-West Lifeco’s robust earnings performance and strategic corporate events are major strengths, while technical indicators and valuation suggest moderate near-term potential. Revenue consistency and liability management remain areas to watch.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GWO stock, click here.

More about Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is a financial services holding company operating in Canada, the United States, and Europe under brands such as Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. The company provides wealth, retirement, workplace benefits, insurance, and risk solutions to over 40 million customers, with total client assets exceeding $3 trillion as of December 31, 2024. Canada Life Reinsurance, a division of The Canada Life Assurance Company, offers innovative risk and capital management solutions, focusing on life, annuity/longevity, mortgage surety, and property catastrophe reinsurance.

Average Trading Volume: 3,214,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$47.4B

Find detailed analytics on GWO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue