Canada Carbon Reports Promising Graphite Results

Canada Carbon (TSE:CCB) has released an update.

Canada Carbon Inc. has unveiled encouraging results from its Fall 2023 drilling program at the Asbury Property in Quebec, revealing significant graphite mineralization across 909 core samples. The drilling, which took place between October and November 2023, included 13 diamond drill holes over 2,457 metres aimed at exploring the depth and lateral reach of the known mineral deposits.

For further insights into TSE:CCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.