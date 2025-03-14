Canada Carbon Inc. Announces $700,000 Private Placement

Canada Carbon ( (TSE:CCB) ) has issued an announcement.

Canada Carbon Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 35,000,000 units at $0.02 per unit, aiming to raise $700,000. The proceeds will be used for corporate and general working capital purposes. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.06 within 60 months. This move is subject to regulatory approvals and may involve a finder’s fee. The transaction highlights the company’s efforts to bolster its financial position and enhance operational capabilities.

Canada Carbon Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of graphite deposits. The company is primarily engaged in producing high-purity graphite, which is a critical component in various industrial applications, including batteries and fuel cells.

