Canaan Expands U.S. Market with Major Avalon Miner Order

An announcement from Canaan ( (CAN) ) is now available.

Canaan Inc. announced a significant order from a new strategic U.S. customer for its Avalon A15XP Bitcoin miners, marking a notable expansion in its North American market presence. This deal not only underscores Canaan’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining machines but also strengthens its position in the competitive Bitcoin mining industry by adding a respected Bitcoin firm to its customer base.

More about Canaan

Canaan Inc., established in 2013, is a technology company specializing in ASIC high-performance computing solutions. The company focuses on chip design, research and development, production of computing equipment, and software services. It is notable for its pioneering role in the development of ASIC technology for Bitcoin mining and is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.50%

Average Trading Volume: 16,907,909

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $668.8M

