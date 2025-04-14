Can-Fite Projects $685M Revenue from Partnerships

The latest announcement is out from Can-Fite BioPharma ( (CANF) ).

On April 14, 2025, Can-Fite BioPharma announced projected future revenues of $685 million from its partnerships, based on a comprehensive analysis of its drug candidates and market potential. The company anticipates significant revenue generation over the next decade from its drugs Piclidenoson and Namodenoson, assuming regulatory approvals and market launches between 2027 and 2029. These projections highlight Can-Fite’s strategic foundation and potential long-term growth, driven by diverse revenue streams from development milestones, commercial sales, and royalties.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CANF is a Neutral.

The overall score of 42 reflects significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call highlights and corporate events adds uncertainty, necessitating strategic improvements for investor confidence.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary small-molecule drugs for oncological and inflammatory diseases. The company is advancing its lead drug candidates, Piclidenoson and Namodenoson, which are in various stages of clinical trials for conditions such as psoriasis, advanced liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and MASH. Can-Fite’s drugs have shown efficacy and safety in clinical studies, and the company operates in multi-billion dollar markets for cancer, liver, and inflammatory diseases.

YTD Price Performance: -12.29%

Average Trading Volume: 183,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.12M

