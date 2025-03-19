Can-Fite BioPharma to Begin Phase II Study for Lowe Syndrome Treatment

Can-Fite BioPharma ( (CANF) ) has provided an update.

On March 19, 2025, Can-Fite BioPharma announced the initiation of a Phase II study for Lowe Syndrome using Piclidenoson, following promising pre-clinical results. This study, led by Dr. Franchesca Emma, will explore Piclidenoson’s efficacy in treating this rare genetic disorder, which has no current drug treatment. The collaboration with Fondazione Telethon aims to address the high medical need for Lowe Syndrome, potentially enhancing Can-Fite’s positioning in the biotechnology sector by expanding its research into rare genetic diseases.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is an advanced clinical stage drug development company focusing on cancer, liver, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is in advanced clinical trials for psoriasis, while another drug, Namodenoson, is being tested for hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers. The company is known for its platform technology targeting multi-billion-dollar markets.

