Can-Fite BioPharma Secures Lucrative Deal with Vetbiolix

Can-Fite BioPharma has announced promising results from a clinical study on dogs with osteoarthritis using Piclidenoson, conducted by their partner Vetbiolix. This success has led Vetbiolix to secure a licensing agreement with Can-Fite, potentially generating $325 million over the next decade. With the canine osteoarthritis market projected to reach $3 billion by 2028, this development positions Can-Fite for significant growth in the veterinary drug market.

