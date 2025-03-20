Can-Fite BioPharma Advances Canine Osteoarthritis Treatment with Vetbiolix Partnership

An announcement from Can-Fite BioPharma ( (CANF) ) is now available.

On March 20, 2025, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. announced that its partner Vetbiolix is advancing the development of Piclidenoson with a new clinical trial for canine osteoarthritis, a market valued at $3.8 billion. This initiative could lead to significant revenue for Can-Fite, with potential royalties and upfront payments projected to reach $325 million over the next decade, assuming a 2029 launch. Piclidenoson offers a potentially safer alternative to current treatments, which are limited by side effects. The development highlights Can-Fite’s strategic positioning in the veterinary market, leveraging shorter regulatory timelines and a growing demand for pet therapeutics.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary small molecule drugs targeting oncological and inflammatory diseases. The company is engaged in advanced clinical stage drug development, with a platform technology aimed at multi-billion-dollar markets, including treatments for cancer, liver, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, has shown promise in a Phase III trial for psoriasis, while another drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated for hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers.

