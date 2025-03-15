Can Fin Homes Appoints New Secretarial Auditor for 2024-25

Can Fin Homes Ltd. ( (IN:CANFINHOME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Can Fin Homes Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. S Viswanathan as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. This strategic appointment, approved by the Board of Directors based on the Audit Committee’s recommendation, aims to enhance the company’s compliance and governance framework. Mr. Viswanathan brings over 40 years of experience in secretarial compliance and has previously conducted audits for several listed companies, which could bolster Can Fin Homes’ operational integrity and stakeholder confidence.

Can Fin Homes Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company is known for offering home loans and other related financial products, catering to the housing needs of individuals and families across India.

